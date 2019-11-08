



A 10-year-old girl in east Baltimore competed in the National American Miss Pageant where she was crowned Miss Maryland Junior Pre-Teen.

Sha’Miyae Hinton-Knight also likes to dance at gatherings. She even gets requests to dance at many churches, including her own, Nebo Christian Church.

Her mom said that she was dancing before she was even walking.

By the age of four, she studied ballet, tap, and jazz. Nobody choreographs Sha’Miyae, however. Her movement is all improvised.

Sha’Miyae also volunteers every Saturday morning feeding the homeless, and even started her own charity called Gifted Hearts. She uses the money she earns dancing to help children who’ve lost their parents to murder.

Sha’Miyae attends the Baltimore International Academy where she’s a French immersion fourth-grader.

“When I get older, I want to go to Paris and meet new friends and be Miss Universe,” she said.

Sha’Miyae said that she has a message for inner-city youth in Baltimore.

“I want to let the inner city youth know if you work hard and put your mind to it your dreams can come true,” she said. “No matter how young you are.”

The National NAM Competition is Nov. 23-29. The family is trying to raise money to get her there. They have set up a GoFundMe Page which you can find here.