BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The latest film adaptation of a Stephen King novel is in theaters, and Maryland film buffs will notice a familiar name in the credits.
“Doctor Sleep,” the film based on King’s 2013 book of the same name, hit theaters Friday morning. The film is directed by Mike Flanagan, a graduate of Towson University’s Electronic Media and Film department.
On Twitter, Flanagan called directing the film “an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime ride.”
“If you decide to venture back to the Overlook this weekend (and I very much hope you do), my sincere wish is that you enjoy the journey. I certainly have,” he wrote.
Shine on, friends. #DoctorSleepMovie
— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) November 7, 2019
“Doctor Sleep” is a sequel to King’s 1977 novel “The Shining.”
