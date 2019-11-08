Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Doctor Sleep, Local TV, mike flanagan, Stephen King, Talkers, The Shining

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The latest film adaptation of a Stephen King novel is in theaters, and Maryland film buffs will notice a familiar name in the credits.

“Doctor Sleep,” the film based on King’s 2013 book of the same name, hit theaters Friday morning. The film is directed by Mike Flanagan, a graduate of Towson University’s Electronic Media and Film department.

On Twitter, Flanagan called directing the film “an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime ride.”

“If you decide to venture back to the Overlook this weekend (and I very much hope you do), my sincere wish is that you enjoy the journey. I certainly have,” he wrote.

“Doctor Sleep” is a sequel to King’s 1977 novel “The Shining.”

