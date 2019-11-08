GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A second suspect in a Glen Burnie home invasion was located and arrested Thursday evening.
Anne Arundel County Police identified the suspect as Tyler Perdue, 20, of Lansdowne.
Man Shot After Targeted Home Invasion In Glen Burnie, Police Say
Police continue to investigate the shooting that they say spurred from a home invasion in Glen Burnie early Thursday morning.
Anne Arundel County Police said homeowner Thomas Fisher was checking his chicken coop when he heard a noise coming from his house.
He went inside and saw his fiancee struggling with two intruders. Fisher grabbed his shotgun and shot one of the intruders in the leg as they were fleeing.
Both the homeowner’s fiancee and the intruder who was shot were taken to the hospital. The first suspect is still receiving treatment and his name will be released once he’s booked.
Fisher’s fiance had to get stitches and staples in her head because of the assault.
Purdue was charged with:
- Home Invasion
- Burglary-First Degree
- Burglary-Third Degree
- Burglary-Forth Degree Dwelling
- Assault Second degree
- Theft 100-1500
- Handgun on Person
- Loaded Handgun on Person
- Firearm Use in a Felony of Violence
- Assault First Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- Robbery
- Armed Robbery
Police said the four people may have known each other, and that the home invasion could be targeted.
