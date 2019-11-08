



For the first time since a self-dealing scandal shook the University of Maryland Medical System, some financial disclosure information for current board members has been released.

“I believe that leaders are defined by how we respond to challenge,” incoming CEO Dr. Mohan Suntha told WJZ. Dr. Suntha will take over the system next month.

It follows a turbulent year that saw almost the entire board get replaced amid revelations that nine board members had business with the hospitals that earned them tens of thousands of dollars.

That includes former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh, who received half a million dollars for her Healthy Holly children’s book series.

“We were surprised to learn of the disclosures that were made and the decisions of a few, but I was comforted to see that our organization reacted and responded appropriately—and that is with accountability,” Dr. Suntha said.

This week, the financial disclosure forms several current board members filed with the state were made public.

They showed three members had business dealings with the system or worked for companies that did. Most new board members had nothing to report.

Sweeping legislation passed earlier this year did away with no-bid contracts for board members.

While the hospital system is private, it does rely on state funds, and state leaders appoint its governing board.

FBI and IRS agents raided Pugh’s homes and City Hall in April. The investigation into her deals remains open. She has not been criminally charged.

For Dr. Suntha, the challenge is restoring the reputation of the organization he will soon lead.

“What we’ve seen from our organization is the demonstration of that accountability in allowing us a path to move forward,” he said.