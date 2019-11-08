Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Very cold, but dry conditions overnight, as the skies have cleared and the winds have quit, will allow us to get to record low temperatures by morning.
The record is currently 25 degrees and we are expected to get down to 24.
Saturday, with lots of sun and less wind, we will be back in the mid 40’s.
A southerly wind on Sunday will boost us to the upper 50’s.
Clouds and mild air will be here on Veterans Day, but rain and then a sharp drop in temperatures on Tuesday, may give us a quick burst of flurries before it clears by afternoon, Frigid air will be around into Wednesday.
Go Ravens and have a nice weekend! Bob Turk
