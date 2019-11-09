BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fatal shooting in Baltimore Saturday morning brought the city homicide rate to 296, on the path to top 300 for the fifth year in a row.

Police received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Belle Terre Ave. just after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was wounded in a separate shooting around 2 a.m. near Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Police have not released any additional information in either case.

Councilman Leon Pickett represents Baltimore’s seventh district.

“Let’s be clear that one murder in our city is too much,” he said. “The fact that we’re yet again approaching almost 300 murders is unacceptable. Everybody needs to rise up and express the outrage that should be with city approaching that.”

Among recent homicides was 22-year-old Keiosha Moore who was shot in the chest. Her sister Mia Henderson, a transgender woman, was killed in 2014.

Their mother spoke out about the violence in Baltimore.

“This is my second child that I’ve lost in Baltimore,” Danielle Long said. “I said I would never let another child come back to Baltimore. I can’t keep losing my kids.”

There were 309 homicides in Baltimore last year. The city is on pace to top that this year.

“We’ve got to change the culture in our city where people are resolving issues with violent means,” Pickett said.