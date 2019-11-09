  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, juvenile runaway, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore say that 9-year-old Tyjae Hardy, and her sister, 11-year-Old Damyah Brooks, have been located safely.

Police say that the sisters left home without permission around 8 p.m. Friday.

They have since been located safely.

(Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department)

(Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department)

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

