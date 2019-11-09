Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore say that 9-year-old Tyjae Hardy, and her sister, 11-year-Old Damyah Brooks, have been located safely.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Police say that the sisters left home without permission around 8 p.m. Friday.
They have since been located safely.
