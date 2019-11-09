Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County lawmaker is trying to find a way to settle a dispute between historically black colleges and the State of Maryland.
The federal lawsuit states that there are disparities between the four historically black colleges and traditionally white colleges in the state.
Baltimore County Democrat Charles Sydnor says he’s working with other lawmakers on proposals for a settlement of at least $557 million.
That is the amount that an attorney representing the HCBU’s is recommending.
Gov. Hogan has offered to settle the lawsuit for $200 million over 10 years.
You must log in to post a comment.