Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– A new record low temperature of 24-degrees was recorded this morning for the Baltimore area breaking the previous record of 25-degrees.
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– A new record low temperature of 24-degrees was recorded this morning for the Baltimore area breaking the previous record of 25-degrees.
Cold air and steady winds help make the conditions just right into the early morning hours to set the new record low breaking the previous record set in 2003, 1976 and 1967.
Temperatures will slowly climb back up into the 60’s by Monday afternoon before dipping down to below average temperatures for the rest of the week.
While we did set a record early this morning things won’t feel quite as cold later today as winds are expected to die down and we will have mostly sunny skies over the Baltimore area.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
You must log in to post a comment.