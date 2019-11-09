Comments
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Staff members are working to address student concerns at Salisbury University after discovering hateful graffiti in a stairwell.
The school says it will take steps to prevent future problems.
Campus leaders plan to establish new social media accounts to communicate with students.
They will also evaluate the curriculum to be more attentive to the growing diversity.
A long-term plan includes adding more security cameras and upgrading existing ones.
Right now, there are 750 cameras on campus.
Students took it upon themselves to cover up the racist graffiti earlier this week with notes of positivity.
