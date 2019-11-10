Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, Maryland, Maryland News, Parkville Fire, Talkers

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle collision involving two cars left two adults and one child injured in Parkville.

Firefighters say a vehicle collision involving two cars occurred on Putty Hill Ave & Perring Pkwy around 3:50 p.m leaving two adults and one child injured.

There’s no word on what caused the collision.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments