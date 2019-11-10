Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle collision involving two cars left two adults and one child injured in Parkville.
Firefighters say a vehicle collision involving two cars occurred on Putty Hill Ave & Perring Pkwy around 3:50 p.m leaving two adults and one child injured.
UPDATE: MVC W/RESCUE//Putty Hill Ave & Perring Pkwy, Parkville//3 patients. 2 adults and 1 child. Non life threatening injuries^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 10, 2019
There’s no word on what caused the collision.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
