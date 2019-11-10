Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in West Baltimore late Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Westwood Avenue at around 8:16 p.m.
When they arrived they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. Police said the victim was very uncooperative with investigators and refused to give them any information.
Medics took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.