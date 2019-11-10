  • WJZ 13On Air

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Couty police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally hit in Severna Park Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the northbound of MD 2 and Jones Station Road where a pedestrian was fatally hit.

Two right lanes have been closed off due accident investigation, police said.

No further information on this investigation has been given.

