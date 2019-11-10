Comments
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Couty police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally hit in Severna Park Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the northbound of MD 2 and Jones Station Road where a pedestrian was fatally hit.
Ritchie Highway @ Jones Station Road #SevernaPark is shut down for a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Traffic is getting by in the far left lane of northbound Ritchie Highway. There is no further information at this time. #MdTraffic
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 10, 2019
Two right lanes have been closed off due accident investigation, police said.
No further information on this investigation has been given.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
