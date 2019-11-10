  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run of a 58-year-old man that took place in September.

Police are trying to identify the driver of a green pick up truck who was seen fleeing after hitting a man in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue on September 22 at 5:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2606.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

