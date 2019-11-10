Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run of a 58-year-old man that took place in September.
Police are trying to identify the driver of a green pick up truck who was seen fleeing after hitting a man in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue on September 22 at 5:20 p.m.
In reference to a pedestrian involved Hit & Run, Crash Team Investigators need your help in identifying the driver of this green pickup truck: https://t.co/qCU5uH8lX6 pic.twitter.com/C2miTt3EPa
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 10, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2606.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.