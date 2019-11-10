



Lamar Jackson has done it again, and again and will probably keep doing it again all season.

The quarterback has kept giving fans a lot to talk about throughout the season, and this Sunday was no exception.

On Sunday, Jackson made an unreal scoring play during the second half of the Ravens game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 47-yard run gave Jackson his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, and also secured the lead against the Bengals.

LAMAR. JACKSON. That's it. That's the tweet. @lj_era8

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019

Jackson has been wowing fans all season, though he had gotten some criticism when the Ravens made him their starting quarterback. He was the overall 32nd pick in the 2019 draft, but has helped lead the Ravens to a 6-2 start midway through the season.

Jackson threw his 13th touchdown pass of the 2019 season during the first half of Sunday’s game. Jackson has also thrown just five interceptions this season while completing over 64 percent of his passes.

And fans are losing their minds!

I’m playing a guy who has Baltimore’s defense in fantasy but sucks for him that I have Lamar Jackson as QB. — Tyler Dunne 20 Times 🏆 (@TDunneSports) November 10, 2019

And they shut down the haters who said Jackson wouldn’t be able to hack it as a quarterback when the 22-year-old first started.

Lmao remember when Baltimore fans were booing Lamar Jackson in the playoffs? Lookin real stupid now. — Caleb Petersen (@Indiana___Bones) November 10, 2019

I’d say Baltimore made the right decision on going with Lamar Jackson over Joe Flacco. — CJ (@BeaverNation_) November 10, 2019

I am so happy Lamar Jackson is a Baltimore raven — RavensTribune (7-2) (@ravenstribune) November 10, 2019

