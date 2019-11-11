TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened overnight at around midnight on the inner loop of I-495 in Prince George’s County.
Shortly after midnight, troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of I-495 and Allentown Road in Temple Hills, Maryland.
Police learned the victim, a woman who has not been positively identified yet, was standing on the highway in the second lane from the left.
Troopers said there were no disabled vehicles in the area of the crash to indicate the woman had been driving a vehicle that had become disabled.
They believe she was struck by a GMC Yukon. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, and told investigators he had tried to avoid hitting her but was not able to.
No charges have been filed so far, police said.
The woman, 40, was declared dead at the scene.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301- 568-8101.
You must log in to post a comment.