BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews have extinguished a house fire in Baltimore after it broke out early Monday morning, Baltimore County Fire officials said.
#bcofd DWELLING FIRE w/ RESCUE 5400 blk Edmondson Ave\ FD on location with fire showing from residence with possible victims trapped. DT0932^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 11, 2019
The fire broke out in the 5400 block of Edmondson Avenue earlier Monday morning.
Fire officials then said there were no people trapped inside, but they were actively searching for victims.
#bcofd DWELLING FIRE w/ RESCUE 5400 blk Edmondson Ave// CMD request WORKING FIRE// Crews actively searching for victims// no injuries reported at this time. DT0932^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 11, 2019
They said shortly before 10 a.m. that fire investigators had been requested, and crews are continuing to fight the fire on the second floor.
All occupants have been accounted for and no one is injured.
WORKING FIRE// 5400 blk Edmondson Ave// CMD advises fire extinguished// all occupants of dwelling accounted for without injury// crews are clearing the scene. DT0932^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 11, 2019
Crews cleared the scene at around 10:15 a.m.
