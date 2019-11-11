  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County House Fire, Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews have extinguished a house fire in Baltimore after it broke out early Monday morning, Baltimore County Fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the 5400 block of Edmondson Avenue earlier Monday morning.

Fire officials then said there were no people trapped inside, but they were actively searching for victims.

They said shortly before 10 a.m. that fire investigators had been requested, and crews are continuing to fight the fire on the second floor.

All occupants have been accounted for and no one is injured.

Crews cleared the scene at around 10:15 a.m.

 

Comments