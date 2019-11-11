Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a fire on a boat at the Porters Seneca Marina in Middle River Monday afternoon.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said the fire fully engulfed a 45-foot boat. Firefighters have since put out the flames.
The marina is in the 900 block of Seneca Park Road.
Fire officials said no injuries have been reported so far.
#bcofd #Middle River 900 blk Seneca Park Rd//BOAT FIRE// CMD advises fully engulfed 45ft. boat now contained// 2 boats have sustained damage. DT1546^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 11, 2019
