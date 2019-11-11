Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, boat fire, Fire, Local TV, Porters Seneca Marina, Talkers

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a fire on a boat at the Porters Seneca Marina in Middle River Monday afternoon.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said the fire fully engulfed a 45-foot boat. Firefighters have since put out the flames.

The marina is in the 900 block of Seneca Park Road.

Fire officials said no injuries have been reported so far.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

