Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting outside of Achievement Academy in northeast Baltimore, city police confirmed Monday afternoon.
Police said City School Police are handling the incident.
Baltimore City School Police are investigating a shooting near Achievement Academy on Pinewood Ave. pic.twitter.com/uDnQd1psu2
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) November 11, 2019
They were called to 2201 Pinewood Avenue at 1:56 p.m.
There is heavy police presence outside the school, we will update with more information as it comes
This story is breaking.
You must log in to post a comment.