BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting outside of Achievement Academy in northeast Baltimore, city police confirmed Monday afternoon.

Police said City School Police are handling the incident.

They were called to 2201 Pinewood Avenue at 1:56 p.m.

There is heavy police presence outside the school, we will update with more information as it comes

This story is breaking.

