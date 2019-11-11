BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An area veteran featured in a military history museum in Baltimore got to experience the exhibit for the first time Monday for Veterans Day.
The Military History Museum at The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland features more than 10,000 authentic artifacts in floor-to-ceiling exhibits. Each tells the story of our veterans from the Revolutionary War through today.
A number of those depicted in the museum are Boys’ Latin graduates, and being among them was “humbling,” said Maj. Garry Colbert, USMC.
“When I first saw, I was amazed but I also felt like it was an honor to be among all these personnel that are in here,” he said.
Colbert said he hopes anyone who visits the museum leaves with a better understanding and appreciation for the sacrifices military members make.
