BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Maryland is one of two states seeing widespread flu activity already this flu season.
It’s not even two weeks into November and the CDC says the flu has been confirmed in at least half the regions in the state.
That announcement is why Sinai Hospital emergency room doctor Lisa Kirkland is warning people to wipe everything down to avoid the contagious virus.
“It’s spread by droplets, coughing, sneezing, wiping your nose, kids wipe their nose all the time and then just touching other kids, you can get it on surfaces, doorknobs,” she said.
Over the past five weeks, the number of flu cases in Maryland has jumped from 36 to 68 weekly, the state’s health department said. In total, at least 230 people have tested positive for the virus during that time.
Doctors say your best defense is to get the flu shot. Kids and older adults are especially vulnerable.
The flu season in Maryland could run all the way through March. Besides Maryland, Louisiana is seeing widespread flu activity.
