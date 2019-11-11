BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another dose of weather whiplash is on the way.

If you thought this weekend was the coldest air of the season (and it was)… just wait until mid-Week. Arctic air will pour into the region on Tuesday causing temperatures to crash throughout the day.

The timing of this Arctic air is critical, as moisture will be in play.

Showers associated with a front will develop after midnight tonight, and most models are showing a changeover to wet snow for much of our region during the morning hours on Tuesday.

The determining factor for seeing the first flakes of the season will be the timing of the cold air.

If the cold air is delayed in its arrival, then it is possible that only Western Maryland sees any of the white stuff.

However, at this juncture, consistency between models suggests a changeover to snow will occur.

Regardless of the changeover, little to no accumulation is expected.

The worst-case scenario is perhaps a coating on grassy surfaces.

We will continue to monitor the forecast and have the latest information for you on WJZ at 4, 5, 6, 7, and 11pm.