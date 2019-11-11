BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is buzzing after the Ravens’ 49-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
The team isn’t just winning games — they’re doing so in a way that has captured fans’ attention.
Before Sunday’s game, the team was already riding high after taking down the formerly-undefeated New England Patriots in prime time last week. Their win streak now extends to five games.
“It makes it so much more fun to watch the games,” one fan said.
Much of the team’s success has been attributed to quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose spin move during a 47-yard touchdown run has since gone viral.
Lamar Jackson is from ANOTHER PLANET. pic.twitter.com/SJS06gmFza
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 10, 2019
“That move is going to be studied by football critics for years and years to come,” another fan said.
Jackson said he practiced the move Saturday during a walk-through and it happened to come up during Sunday’s game.
"I actually did it at the walk-through." 😂@Lj_Era8 explains that spin move on his ridiculous TD run. pic.twitter.com/PuR8homk9V
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 11, 2019
