



President Trump was met with better reception at the Alabama vs. LSU football matchup this weekend than he got at the Nationals Game 5, but it wasn’t all cheers and chants.

The Ravens’ Mark Ingram, a former Alabama football player and Heisman Trophy winner, had some words about the president’s appearance at the game this weekend.

He accused the president of bringing “bad swacky” with him to the stadium.

I’m blaming Trump for this one. Soon as they showed him at game we had that bad swacky!! — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) November 10, 2019

There is no clear definition for “bad swacky”, but considering the Crimson Tide lost- it can’t be good.

However, he also acknowledged LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and quarterback Joe Burrow for the Tiger’s success against Alabama.

I can agree with that 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Qaqz7bcErl — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) November 10, 2019

This comes weeks after President Trump was met with boos and “lock him up” chants while he was attending Game 5 of the World Series.

And no matter how he felt about the “bad swacky”, he still gave the game props on its own.

That’s a real BAMA/LSU game there!! Big plays, playmakers all over, competitive and physical as it gets for 60 min!! That was great football to watch. #RollDamnTide — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) November 10, 2019

Alabama lost 46-41 against LSU, ending their 31-home game winning streak. The LSU Tigers are undefeated for the season.