Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ)– The annual Veterans Day Prayer Service will celebrate men and women who have served our country through the armed services.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ)– The annual Veterans Day Prayer Service will celebrate men and women who have served our country through the armed services.
All the festivities are happening at the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens.
In addition, they will producing a special “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” service.
The activities will kickoff at 10:55 Monday morning with a Parade of Motorcycles.
There will be multiple patriotic songs and prayers, along with several notable speakers.
Besides the ceremony, plenty of businesses will be offering deals to veterans. For a full list, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.