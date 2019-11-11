BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of Achievement Academy in northeast Baltimore that left a 19-year-old student hurt, city police confirmed Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2200 block of Pinewood Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
Police said the student was getting out of a vehicle in the parking lot when he was shot in the leg. He then ran inside for help.
The student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers are still searching for the shooter.
WJZ’s crew at the scene saw multiple evidence markers in the road, which remains closed.
Police had originally said City School Police were investigating the shooting; they now say city shooting detectives have taken over the investigation.
The cause of the shooting remains under investigation, though police said it was not believed to be a robbery.
Baltimore City School Police are investigating a shooting near Achievement Academy on Pinewood Ave. pic.twitter.com/uDnQd1psu2
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) November 11, 2019
This story is breaking; stay with WJZ for updates.
