Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in northeast Baltimore Monday evening.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Belair Road around 5:20 p.m. for a reported shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.