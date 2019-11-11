  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMAll Rise
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in northeast Baltimore Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Belair Road around 5:20 p.m. for a reported shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at  1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments