KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — After going missing while fishing recreationally near Kent Island, a Virginia man was found dead on Saturday, officials said.
Jae Jin, of Loudon County, Virginia, had been out fishing since November 6 and slept overnight on the boat and was fishing until mid-day on November 7.
Maryland Natural Resources Police got a call that the boat had washed up ashore in Kent Point Road area with the engine running. Crews immediately began to investigate.
A phone was later found aboard and the man’s truck and trailer were found at a marina in Deale.
Jin’s body was found Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. by a Good Samaritan. He was found dead about 18 miles from where he went missing.
