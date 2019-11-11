BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart announced its hiring numbers for veterans on Veterans Day, claiming it has hired more than 243,000 veterans nationwide since 2013.
The commitment to hiring veterans came with the 2013 launch of “Veterans Welcome Home Commitment,”
In Maryland, Walmart said it has hired more than 2,850 veterans since the initiative was brought up six years ago.
“The reason why I chose Walmart is that their core values coincided with my core values,” said former U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class, David Jones. “The commitment they have to veterans and their spouses reflects on the company’s values and respect they have for those who have served. At Walmart, we work together as a team and everyone takes care of everyone – from the top down.”
Two years later, the company said it expanded its original goal to hiring 250,000 veterans by the end of 2020.
Walmart recognized veterans, spouses, and families across the country with in-store ceremonies and events.
