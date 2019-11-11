  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Big changes are on the way!

A very warm springlike 69 degrees was recorded at BWI on Monday, but an arctic cold front is moving this way Monday night and temperatures will be falling all day Tuesday.

An area of rain will accompany the front, and as colder air moves in, it may briefly change to some snow in some areas.

Because the ground is warm, little to no accumulation is expected. Drier and breezy colder air will continue to move in and we may drop to near record lows by Wednesday morning.

At least when real winter comes, we will be ready!

-Bob Turk

