BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Veterans Day 2019. There is no amount of gratitude we can say that can even come close to expressing not only thanks but how much each and every one of you means to us, our kids and future generations.
Some young men and women taking the military oath today, will move your hard work and sacrifice forward.
Monday’s weather is starting sunny, and will end cloudy, but at least temperatures will be mild with a high of 64. By Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures on a large downhill slide, and then Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, a record that goes back to 1911 of 22 degrees is within arm’s reach of the forecast low for Tuesday night, of 24 degrees.
Just 38 degrees on Wednesday, with temperatures rebounding back to the mid 40s to mid-50s, throughout the remainder of the seven-day forecast, the accurate words to use would be, “remaining chilly!”
Let’s enjoy some mid-60s and worry about the rest tomorrow. Remember the words that used to be on the facade of Memorial Stadium, “Time shall not dim the glory of their deeds.”
