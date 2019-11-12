  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in southwest Baltimore early Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Palermo Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition.

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and have no information on a suspect nor a motive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

