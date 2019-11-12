  • WJZ 13On Air

TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old Taneytown man who hasn’t been seen in two-and-a-half-weeks, Westminster police said Tuesday.

Bryan Matthew McGehrin was reportedly last seen by his family on October 25. He was reported missing from the 200 block of Colbert Street on November 6.

Bryan Matthew McGehrin. Courtesy: Westminster Police

Police said he is five-foot-eight, has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue and gray hooded jacket, white tennis shoes and a baseball hat.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Westminster Police at 410-848-4646, text a tip with keyword TIPWPD to 847111 or contact the TIPS line at 410-857-8477.

