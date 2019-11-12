Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is scheduled to make a special announcement today. She is expected to formally announce her candidacy in the race for the 7th congressional district.
CBS news is reporting she will run based on an interview with other media outlets.
The seat was formerly represented by her late husband, Elijah Cummings.
She sent a tweet Monday evening, with a link to her website saying she is running for Congress.
This comes as the field of candidates continues to grow larger.
Candidates have until Wednesday November 20th to file their paperwork. The primary election will be February 4th, 2020.
