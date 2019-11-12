BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frozen mixed berries and raspberries sold at Aldi were recalled due to potential contamination of Hepatitis A.
Wawona Frozen Foods voluntarily recalled packages of Season’s Choice frozen berries a sample during a government test was positive fro Hep A.
Kroger Recalls Some Berries Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
“There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall to date,” the FDA said in a release on Oct. 31. The recall is out of an abundance of caution.
The labels read in part:
- Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12-ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1, 2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9
- Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16-ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9
Hepatitis A is a contagious disease that can cause liver disease and progress to liver failure.
“Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool,” the FDA reported.
If you consumed the berries, you should contact your doctor.
Consumers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Aldi and Raley customers with questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the website at www.wawona.com.
“Wawona is a third-generation family company that emphasizes a culture of accountability, commitment and integrity. This voluntary recall is a reflection of that culture and our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers, says Bill Smittcamp, President of Wawona Frozen Foods.”
