GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — A Hagerstown man has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.
40-year-old Hugo J. Arce is charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.
In September 2019, troopers from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation involving the distribution of child pornography, where they discovered a person online actively sharing child pornography files.
Through that investigation, they identified a home in Montgomery County, and on Tuesday they served a search warrant at the home.
At around 5:15 a.m., Arce was found in the home and police found multiple child pornography files on his electronic devices.
The devices were seized to be analyzed by police.
He was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center in Rockville for processing.
