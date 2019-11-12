WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Tuesday arrested a Guatemalan man charged with sexually abusing a minor in Montgomery County.
Luis Fredy Hernandez Morales, 48, was arrested at his home in northern Virginia days after being released from the Montgomery County Detention Center, ICE officials said. The agency said Hernandez Morales was in the country illegally.
Hernandez Morales had been charged with sexual abuse of a minor on November 5; despite immigration officials requesting a detainer that day, Montgomery County officials released him the next day, ICE said.
“We are committed to protecting our communities from the depraved acts of offenders with or without the support of local law enforcement agencies, but this case shows how the noncooperation policies of one jurisdiction can have serious public safety impacts on its neighbors,” ICE’s Washington Field Office Director Russell Hott said in a news release.
