WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a man was walking his 4-month-old pit bull in Washington, D.C., when he was robbed of the puppy at gunpoint.
The dog named “L.A.” was stolen Saturday. A D.C police statement says the man and L.A were walking that afternoon when a vehicle slowed next to them and the driver asked about buying L.A. The man refused, and the driver followed the pair.
MPD seeks the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault w/ a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) & Theft offense that occurred on 11/9/19 in the 800 blk of Division Ave, NE.
LA, a red nose Pitbull, was taken.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/WeZMdyGvnH
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 11, 2019
It says the driver then stopped the car and got out with a passenger, who pulled a handgun and told L.A.’s owner that “It’s our dog now.” The driver grabbed L.A. and fled in a burgundy Kia Forte.
L.A. was wearing a blue-collar at the time. A $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.
