BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up!
Arctic air caused a big drop in temperatures Tuesday. Some parts of Maryland even saw its first snowfall of the year!
Snow made landfall primarily on the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland.
Wet roads and cold temperatures could make for a slick commute to work Wednesday morning.
We could even reach near record-breaking lows overnight into the morning.
There is only a high of 38 and a low of 22 degrees Wednesday!
