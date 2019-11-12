  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Snow, Maryland Weather, Snow, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up!

Arctic air caused a big drop in temperatures Tuesday. Some parts of Maryland even saw its first snowfall of the year!

Snow made landfall primarily on the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland.

Wet roads and cold temperatures could make for a slick commute to work Wednesday morning.

We could even reach near record-breaking lows overnight into the morning.

There is only a high of 38 and a low of 22 degrees Wednesday!

Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather.

Comments