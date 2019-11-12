  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As a cold front makes its way toward Maryland, temperatures will tumble — possibly even breaking records!

Tuesday’s high temperature will be in the upper 40s, but that will happen early and temps will continue to fall throughout the day.

Depending on when the cold air reaches Maryland, some areas could see their first snow of the season Tuesday morning, though little if any accumulation is likely.

Tuesday night’s low temperature will be 24 degrees, just two degrees shy of the record.

The Arctic air invasion continues into Wednesday, with high temperatures staying in the upper 30s! That’s not just below average — it’s January cold!

Add in the wind chill, and it may only feel like it’s in the 20s on Wednesday.

Milder air will return Friday and into the weekend.

 

