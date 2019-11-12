Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maya Rockeymoore Cummings announced her run for her late husband’s congressional seat Tuesday, and also addressed claims about her and her late husband potentially benefitting from her non-profit.
She was the subject of an IRS complaint from a conservative group, alleging she benefitted illegally from her non-profit.
“I’ll be willing to stand before anyone and refute those claims,” She said at a press conference announcing her run.
IRS Complaint vs Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Center for Global Policy Solutions by WJZ on Scribd
The National Legal and Policy Center accused Rockyemoore Cummings and her late husband of receiving an “illegal private benefit” through the nonprofit’s tax-exempt status.
She called the complaint baseless.
“There’s no merit to the IRS complaint. The fact of the matter is I’ve upheld the highest standards at my organization,” She added.
