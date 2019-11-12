BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Morgan State University’s Board of Regents approved the addition of a new degree program.
The university will now offer a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Cloud Computing.
Pending approval from the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), the creation of a Cloud Computing degree undergraduate program at Morgan would mark the first such program of its kind offered at a Maryland university.
The proposed Bachelor of Science in Cloud Computing instructional program would be offered online as well as in a traditional classroom setting.
“I applaud the Board’s foresight and forward-thinking as it relates to preparing Morgan for the future in addition to protecting that future. For our students to solve the problems of tomorrow, we need to offer them the programs that address those problems today, and cloud computing is at the top of the list,” said David Wilson, president of Morgan State University.
The Board also approved the University’s adoption of an Intellectual Property Policy (IP Policy) and a Misconduct in Academic Research Policy.
You must log in to post a comment.