BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This season, student-athletes at Morgan State will honor the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.

They’ll be wearing a special “EC” patch on their jerseys.

The Bears football team helmets will also have a similar decal.

The director of athletics said they wanted to recognize Cummings and the many contributions he made to the city and university.

Congressman Cummings has a long history with Morgan State, and over the years, was one of its biggest supporters.

In 2006, the university honored the congressman with an honorary Doctor of Laws.

