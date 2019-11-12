Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This season, student-athletes at Morgan State will honor the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.
They’ll be wearing a special “EC” patch on their jerseys.
The Bears football team helmets will also have a similar decal.
The director of athletics said they wanted to recognize Cummings and the many contributions he made to the city and university.
Congressman Cummings has a long history with Morgan State, and over the years, was one of its biggest supporters.
In 2006, the university honored the congressman with an honorary Doctor of Laws.
