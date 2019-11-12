Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — One person is in critical condition after being rescued from their house when it caught fire in Middle River on Tuesday, officials said.
Baltimore County Fire crews are currently on scene of the fire in the unit block of Contact Court.
Units o/s for a working dwelling fire w rescue, unit blk Contact Ct., #MiddleRiver; 1 patient was removed from the home by #BCoFD personnel & is in critical condition. Crews have moved to defensive ops. PIO en route. DT 1216 EA
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 12, 2019
Crews have moved to defensive operations, County Fire said.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.