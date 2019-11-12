  • WJZ 13On Air

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — One person is in critical condition after being rescued from their house when it caught fire in Middle River on Tuesday, officials said.

Baltimore County Fire crews are currently on scene of the fire in the unit block of Contact Court.

Crews have moved to defensive operations, County Fire said.

This story is developing. 

