CHILLUM, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Chillum Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of Riggs Road for a single-vehicle collision where a car was reported traveling southbound, losing control and hitting a utility pole on November 11 at 2:10 a.m.

The victim was a passenger in the car, identified as 34-year-old Matthew Atayi of Hyattsville.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-731-4422 or 1-866-411-8477.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

