WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen, Ben Cardin and Representative Steny Hoyer, announced $59,784 in federal funding for Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County.
Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County is a nonprofit organization that repairs homes for low-income residents in need.
The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Housing Preservation Grants program, will be used by RTAAC to repair and rehabilitate the homes of low- and very-low-income residents in Anne Arundel County.
The funding will allow RTAAC to offer grants and low-interest loans for critical home repair projects designed to improve living conditions and ensure compliance with property and safety standards.
