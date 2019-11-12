BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is facing 76 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Tuesday of 11 counts of firearm and drug trafficking offenses.

In conjunction with his verdict, Ryan Hazel pled guilty in February 2019 to the automobile manslaughter of Margaret Hall for which he received a 10-year sentence.

On August 10, 2017, officers attempted to pull over Hazel in the 1600 block of West Lexington Street for driving without headlights.

When the officer exited his police car to approach the suspect, Hazel immediately sped off.

Officers pursued Hazel for a short period, but abandoned the effort to avoid a dangerous accident.

The defendant continued to speed down South Mount Street while ignoring all traffic control devices leading to a fatal head-on collision with an innocent woman – Hall – driving the other vehicle.

Hall suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the collision, she was traveling home from work after her work shift ended at the hospital.

Hazel attempted to flee his vehicle, falling approximately 25 feet from the crime scene. Police recovered approximately 21 grams of heroin; 2.5 grams of cocaine; 3 oxycodone pills; 2.5 pills of alprazolam; 12 grams of caffeine; and, a scale from the defendant’s satchel bag inside the vehicle.

Also in the satchel bag was a loaded 9mm glock handgun with a total of 35 bullets in an illegal 50 round capacity magazine.