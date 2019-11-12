Filed Under:Crime, drug possession, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police recovered 38 pills of suspected Oxycodone from a man during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie over the weekend.

At around 8:45 p.m. on November 8, officers stopped a black Honda Accord for an equipment violation on Hiddenbrook Drive near Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie.

When they approached the car, they saw a clear bag with several white round pills that were later identified as Oxycodone.


Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

The driver, Dovell Carlos Johnson, 30, of Severn, Maryland, was arrested and has been charged with the following:

  • CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana
  • CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc
  • Pres Ill Pos W/In Dist
  • Prescrip/Remove Label
