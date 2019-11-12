Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police recovered 38 pills of suspected Oxycodone from a man during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie over the weekend.
At around 8:45 p.m. on November 8, officers stopped a black Honda Accord for an equipment violation on Hiddenbrook Drive near Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie.
When they approached the car, they saw a clear bag with several white round pills that were later identified as Oxycodone.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
The driver, Dovell Carlos Johnson, 30, of Severn, Maryland, was arrested and has been charged with the following:
- CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana
- CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc
- Pres Ill Pos W/In Dist
- Prescrip/Remove Label
