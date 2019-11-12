  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Talkers, Western Correctional Institution

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say four correctional officers have been injured trying to break up a prison fight.

A Tuesday statement from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services says one officer from the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the arm and a cut on the chest. The statement says the other three officers were taken to local urgent care clinics for various injuries.

The department also says two inmates were stabbed. They were taken to the hospital and were expected to be released soon.

Officials have a suspect in the stabbings but have not released the inmate’s identity.

Western Correctional is a maximum security prison with approximately 1,700 male inmates located 4 miles (6 kilometers) southwest of Cumberland.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments