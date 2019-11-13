BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of independent experts tasked with evaluating the University of Maryland, College Park’s response to a deadly outbreak of adenovirus at the school last year has determined officials followed recognized protocols but could have improved communication and response efforts.
The group released their findings to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents earlier this week, saying the university’s response complied with federal, state and campus protocols.
Despite that, the group said a broader response by campus emergency management officials could have helped leaders make faster decisions and better communicate with students and the public.
The 141-page report includes a number of recommendations, including establishing “a more robust culture of campus emergency management” and identifying people who may be sensitive to mold-related issues and making efforts to protect them from potential harm.
The review came after Gov. Larry Hogan in May called for an investigation into the university’s response of the outbreak.
Freshman Olivia Paregol died several weeks after first showing severe respiratory symptoms, and dozens of other students were sickened.
